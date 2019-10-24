Amalner Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Amalner Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Amalner is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Jalgaon district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 64.06% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 58.53% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shirishdada Hiralal Chaudhari won this seat by a margin of 21239 votes, which was 12.49% of the total votes polled. IND polled a total of 170019 votes.