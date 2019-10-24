Amalner Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Amalner Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Amalner Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Amalner constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Amalner is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Jalgaon district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Amalner Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 64.06% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 58.53% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shirishdada Hiralal Chaudhari won this seat by a margin of 21239 votes, which was 12.49% of the total votes polled. IND polled a total of 170019 votes.Krushibhushan Sahebrao Patil won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10463 votes. IND polled 147747 votes, 37.28% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .