HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 09:44 PM IST

Alwar rape fallout: FIR can now be filed at SP offices in Rajasthan

The decision was taken in the wake of Alwar gang-rape case, where there was a delay in registering the first information report (FIR) by the local police.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot May 29 directed the registration of FIRs at the offices of the superintendents of police from next month if a local police station refuses to lodge the case.

Gehlot said at a high-level meeting that the FIR registered with an SP's office would be forwarded to the concerned police station.

The police station will get back the SP's office with the FIR number within three hours, a statement said.

The chief minister said every single case where the FIR was not lodged in the local police station should be inquired. He also asked the officials to initiate action against the police personnel for not registering a case.
First Published on May 29, 2019 09:43 pm

