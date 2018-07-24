Alwar lynching case raised in Rajya Sabha

The lynching of a Muslim man on the suspicion of cow smuggling in Rajasthan's Alwar district was today raised in the Rajya Sabha, with the opposition TMC demanding an a law to prevent killings by vigilantes.

Raising the issue through a zero hour mention, Shanta Chhetri of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) cited media reports to say that "88 precious lives have been lost (in lynching incidents) since this government came to power."

Noting that the Supreme Court had last week asked for a law banning mob lynching, she asked what the government has done to check such incidents.

She wanted to know the steps initiated to check such attacks and the government action on framing the anti-lynching law.

She found support in several opposition parties, whose members rose their hands to 'associate' themselves with the issue raised.

A group of men on Saturday thrashed 28-year-old Akbar to death in Alwar district on suspicion of cow smuggling. In the same district in April last year, Pehlu Khan, a cattle farmer was lynched by a mob as he rode home from a market with two cows and two calves in the back of his truck.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu hoped the government will take note of the issue raised.