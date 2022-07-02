Alt News' Mohammed Zubair sent to 14-day judicial custody, bail plea dismissed

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair (Image: Twitter/@zoo_bear)

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, who was arrested by the Delhi Police earlier this week, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, as per the order issued by the Patiala House Court on July 2.

The court has dismissed the bail application of Zubair, who has been charged with hurting of religious sentiments and spreading enmity by the police for a "questionable image" he had tweeted in 2018.

The prosecution, earlier today, added fresh charges of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence against him.

"Criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence charges added to the FIR along with Section 35 of the FCRA," the Delhi Police's counsel informed the Patiala House Court.

With the provision under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) pressed against him, the Enforcement Directorate can initiate a money laundering probe as well, legal experts pointed out.

Zubair was, notably, arrested on June 27 by the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) unit of Delhi Police, which deals with cyber crime, on the basis of a complaint filed by a Twitter user.

The complainant had alleged that Zubair had tweeted a "questionable image with a purpose to deliberately" hurt religious sentiments, the police had said.

The case was initially registered under (IPC) sections 153A, which is invoked in cases linked to "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence" and 295A which deals with "deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs".

The arrest also came days after Zubair was accused by Nupur Sharma, the former BJP spokesperson suspended from the party over her controversial remarks against the Islamic Prophet, of fuelling hatred against her on social media.

Zubair had tweeted the clip from a news debate where Sharma had issued the controversial remarks.

According to Pratik Sinha, the other co-founder of Alt News, Zubair was summoned by the Delhi Police on June 27 in another case, dating back to 2020, for which he was already granted protection from arrest by the Delhi High Court. He was, however, arrested by the police in an another case for which the FIR copy was yet to be served, Sinha had alleged.

"Zubair was called today by special cell, Delhi for investigation in a 2020 case for which he already had a protection against arrest from High Court. However, today at around 6.45pm we were told he has been arrested in some other FIR for which no notice was given which is mandatory under law for the Sections under which he has been arrested. Nor FIR copy is being given to us despite repeated requests," Sinha had said in a statement issued on June 27.