English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Watch the retail industry embrace the digital paradigm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Alt News co-founder Zubair's bail plea to be heard by local court on July 14

    A Delhi court set the hearing on a bail request made by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case involving a "objectionable tweet" he had sent in 2018 against a Hindu deity for July 14 on Tuesday.

    PTI
    July 12, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
    The Supreme Court of India

    The Supreme Court of India

    A Delhi court on Tuesday posted for July 14 hearing on a bail plea filed by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case related to an ”objectionable tweet” he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity. Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala adjourned the hearing for Thursday after the prosecution sought time for a detailed argument in the matter.

    SPP Atul Srivastava, appearing through video conference, urged the court to adjourn the matter, saying that a separate case against Zubair was scheduled for hearing before the Supreme Court on Tuesday. At this, advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for the accused, urged the court to take up the matter on Wednesday.

    The prosecutor, however, said he was in Bhopal and will not be available for appearance before the court on Wednesday. Grover then said that some other prosecutor may argue the matter in case Srivastava was not available. Grover then said that some other prosecutor may argue the matter in case Srivastava was not available. He can appear via VC. This bail was filed. It’s a man’s liberty. Let it be taken up tomorrow. He may appear on VC, Grover said. Srivastava then urged the court to post the matter for July 14, which was allowed by the judge.

    A magisterial court had on July 2 dismissed Zubair’s bail plea and sent him to 14-day judicial custody (JC) in the case, citing the nature and gravity of the offences against the accused and observing that the matter was at the initial stage of investigation. The court had sent him to JC after his five day custodial interrogation.

    In its order, the court had noted the submission of the public prosecutor that investigation was at an initial stage and that there was every likelihood that police custody remand of accused would be required. The judge also considered addition of new sections during the course of investigation while rejecting the bail application.
    PTI
    Tags: #Alt News #India #Mohammed Zubair #Supreme Court
    first published: Jul 12, 2022 12:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.