Mar 14, 2018 08:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Along with economic rise, China also focused on military modernisation: Bipin Rawat

"They have arrived well before the intended time than we had thought they would arrive," Rawat said at an event organised by the Vivekanand India Foundation.

Para-military personnel patrol in ITO area, ahead of the Republic Day parade in Delhi (PTI)
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat today lauded China's military prowess, saying the neighbouring country, along with its economic rise, also focused on military modernisation.

Last week, China unveiled its largest defence spending increase in three years, setting an 8.1 per cent growth target this year, fuelling an ambitious military modernisation programme and making its neighbours nervous.

Today, China is the second largest economy in the world.

"While China ensured that their economy must rise, they did not forget the rise of their military power.

"They ensured that while their economy was developing the military power must rise simultaneously and that is why they are strong today in the international world order challenging the might of the United States of America, which was until now the sole security provider," he said.

Rawat said the world looks at India as a country that can balance the rise of China in the region as it was showing its "assertiveness".

Rawat also said strong economic growth is only possible with a strong defence.

"We cannot become the net security provider if the economy does not keep pace with the changes," Rawat said.

