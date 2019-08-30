App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Almost every world leader has discussed yoga with me: PM Modi

Modi, an avid practitioner of yoga, has been leading the Yoga Day events organised by the Ayush Ministry every year on June 21.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said almost every conversation he has with a world leader starts with yoga and there is scarcely any dignitary who has not spent 5-10 minutes discussing the wellness regime with him. But that changed a little during his recent visit to Bhutan where the "debate" was more on his appearance in Bear Grylis' "Man Vs Wild" programme on Discovery, he said at an event to present yoga awards here.

"Wherever I travel in the world, irrespective of how tall (in stature) the leader is, the conversation starts with yoga. There is hardly any leader who has not spent 5-10 minutes talking on yoga. Some wanted to know about yoga, I have sent literature to some and there are few who practise on their own," he said.

But there is a change now, Modi said in his address to the gathering.

"I had been to Bhutan recently but instead of yoga the debate was more on 'Man Vs Wild' (Abhi abhi thoda badlav aaya hain. Abhi mein Bhutan gaya tha toh yoga ke badle 'Man Vs Wild' ka debate zara zyada ho raha tha)," he said.

Yoga, he said, has become a big medium to connect India with the world.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 07:40 pm

