Almost 50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online: Survey

Representative Image

Over 65 percent of people polled are planning to order food online and stock up on their alcohol to ring in the New Year while close to 50 percent will stay at home instead of going out amid COVID-19 outbreak, according to a survey.

Only 10 percent are keen on going out to hotels or restaurants while 15 percent people have planned a holiday to either hills or a beach to bid farewell to 2020, the pan-India survey conducted by hospitality consultant Avighna Solutions revealed.

The survey was conducted with over 4,500 respondents from December 1 till December 21 and was compiled using open source data and online responses, the Gurgaon-based consultancy's founder Mayank Shekhar said.

With the pandemic's shadow on public gatherings, the survey claimed that Delhi-NCR will lose Rs 200-250 crore in just one night.

"People are sceptical to go to crowded places with unknown people around. Among those surveyed, 48 percent want to celebrate the event with family and close friends at the comfort of their homes. 10 percent of the respondents are keen on celebrating the New Year at a restaurant or hotel," the survey stated.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"More than 65 percent responded affirmatively that they will order food online from their favourite restaurant and stock up on their alcohol for the day," it stated.

Also, 15 percent of the respondents said they have planned a holiday trip to the hills or a beach to bid farewell to 2020, it added.

However, despite different choices of celebrating New Year's Eve, most people chose to end the year 2020 with a toast.

More than two-thirds of the respondents plan to drink alcoholic beverages.

In terms of food, 56 percent of the people chose north Indian cuisine as their favourite option for ordering online while 'Biryani' was the second-best choice at 23 percent.

“Our survey clearly shows that people are conscious and aware of their safety and don't want to take any chance by stepping out. Staying at home, ordering food online and stocking up alcohol remained the first choice of respondents,” Shekhar said.

He said the fear of pandemic has shadowed New Year celebration and the hospitality sector will have to wait a bit more to get their patrons back and claimed that Delhi NCR may well lose Rs 200 crore to Rs 250 crore business on the last day of the year.

"New Year used to be a money-spinner for the entire sector. Celebrity, bands, international DJs, foreign artists and live performances - party-goers had multiple choices. But, the impact of coronavirus is clear as there is no big celebrations or events this time,” he said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here