App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Allowing pvt offices to run with no public transport discriminates against people without vehicles: Delhi HC

The bench said that as a result of the notification, even in the high court burden of work has fallen on those having private transport and the others not sharing the workload.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Delhi High Court
File image: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has said the Centre's May 1 notification allowing private offices to run with 33 percent strength, discriminates against those without their own vehicle as no provision was made for such persons to commute to work during COVID-19 lockdown.

The observation by a bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal came while issuing notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi government, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi metro seeking their stand on a plea seeking resumption of public transport services in the national capital.

The bench said that as a result of the notification, even in the high court burden of work has fallen on those having private transport and the others not sharing the workload.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

related news

"We find that vide notification dated May 1, 2020 of the respondent Union of India, while private offices with 33 percent strength have been permitted to be opened, no provision has been made for employees of such private offices to commute to work, resulting in such of the employees of such private offices having own transport, reporting for work and earning their livelihood and those without own transport being discriminated against.

"We have noticed in the court also that owing to this situation, the entire burden of court work has fallen on those having their own transport, with the others not sharing the workload at all," it said in its order which was uploaded on Thursday (May 14).

During the hearing via video conferencing on Wednesday (May 13), Delhi government, DTC and DMRC, said they can resume operations with precautions to prevent further spread of the virus.

The central government said restrictions on public transport operations have been placed only in 'red zones' and "that some responsibility would have to be taken by the civil society".

The bench, however, said that entire Delhi has been classified as a 'red zone' and added "we are entertaining this petition because the same (notification) in our view is resulting in discrimination, as aforesaid".

The petition, by a law student, has contended that while the Centre and Delhi government allowed government and private establishments to function and also permitted use of cars and two-wheelers, they forgot that a large number of people in the national capital rely on public transportation to commute to work.

The petition has sought that public transportation be allowed to operate in the national capital "in strict compliance with social distancing and disinfection or sanitation norms".

This would ensure that the Centre's decision to allow government and private offices would not adversely affect that portion of the population which does not have private vehicles, the plea by Shreesh Chadha said.

Besides operation of public transportation, the plea also seeks framing of guidelines "to ensure safety and hygiene of passengers and public transport operators".

It also seeks direction to DTC and Delhi metro to set up thermal scanning units and other necessary equipment to ensure only COVID-19 negative passengers are commuting via public transport.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 06:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #Delhi Transport Corporation #India #Ministry of Home Affairs

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Maharashtra Govt to provide transportation for released prisoners: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Govt to provide transportation for released prisoners: Anil Deshmukh

ILO warns Indian states on scrapping of workers' rights

ILO warns Indian states on scrapping of workers' rights

Pune-based NovaLead gets DCGI nod to test old drug against COVID-19

Pune-based NovaLead gets DCGI nod to test old drug against COVID-19

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.