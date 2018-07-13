Allowing photography will prompt more people to plan their visits at ASI sites: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the ASI's decision to allow photography inside protected monuments would enable more people to see their photos and prompt them to plan their visits to these historical sites.

The Archaeological Survey of India yesterday issued orders to allow photography within the premises of centrally protected monuments, hours after Modi questioned the logic behind existing restrictions on phot0graphy.

"More Indians should venture out, visit our archaeological treasures and come back with cherished memories. This decision also means more people can see photos of our beautiful historical sites and plan their trips," the prime minister said in a tweet.

ASI administers and manages 3,686 ancient monuments and archaeological sites, and remains of national importance.

"Inspired by the vision of honble PM and his guidance this morning...it has been decided to allow photography within the premises of all centrally protected monuments, except Ajanta Caves, Leh Palace and mausoleum of Taj Mahal," Union minister Mahesh Sharma said in a tweet yesterday.

While inaugurating Dharohar Bhawan, a new building at the ASI's headquarters here yesterday, Modi had questioned as to why people were not allowed to take photographs at certain monuments when technology allowed satellites to take pictures from far away.

He said he felt that restricting people from clicking photographs was not right.