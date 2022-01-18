Allowing illegally-intercepted telephonic conversations as evidence violation of fundamental rights: Delhi HC

The single-judge said that the statement of the accused is also inadmissible as it was taken without sanction from the appropriate authority [Representative image]

The Delhi High Court, on January 18, held that permitting illegally-intercepted messages and audio conversations as evidence promotes violation of the fundamental rights of citizens.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said that as per Section 5(2) of the Telegraph Act, an order for interception can only be issued after following two essential preconditions - occurrence of public emergency or in the interests of public safety, reported Bar and Bench.

"...if the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in PUCL (Supra) which are now re-enforced and approved by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in KS Puttaswamy (Supra) as also the mandatory rules in regard to the illegally intercepted messages/audio conversations pursuant to an order having no sanction of law, are permitted, it would lead to manifest arbitrariness and would promote the scant regard to the procedure and fundamental rights of the citizens, and law laid down by the Hon’ble Supreme Court." said Singh.

According to the report, the observations came as the Court set aside the 10-year-old order of a special CBI Judge framing charges against one Jatinder Pal Singh, under the Prevention of Corruption Act as well as section 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

