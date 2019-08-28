Allowed by SC to visit J&K, Sitaram Yechury says he will talk about it on his return from Valley

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who was allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir by the Supreme Court on August 28, said he would speak on the matter only after he "reports" to the court upon his return.

The Supreme Court on August 28 allowed Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet his party colleague and former MLA Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, who has been detained by the authorities there in the wake of the Centre abrogating the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded a special status to the state.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, however, directed Yechury to only meet Tarigami and not use the visit for any political purpose.

The bench said if the Left leader indulged in any political activity, the authorities were free to report it to the apex court.

"The Supreme Court has permitted me to go to Srinagar and see Com Yousuf Tarigami and "report" back to them on the condition of his health. Once I meet him, return and report to the Court, I will make a more detailed statement," Yechury said in a tweet.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader had made two attempts to visit Jammu and Kashmir this month -- once with Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja and another with a delegation of opposition party members.

Both the times, he had to return from the Srinagar airport on the orders of the Jammu and Kashmir administration that cited security issues as the reason for denying them entry.