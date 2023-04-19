 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Allow students to write exams in local languages even if course is in English medium: UGC to universities

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities to allow students to write exams in local languages even if the course is offered in English medium, while arranging evaluators and encouraging the translation of textbooks, according to Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

The Commission has also asked the universities to promote the use of local language in teaching and learning processes as well. ”Promotion and regular use of Indian languages in education is a crucial area of focus in the new National Education Policy (NEP). It emphasises the importance of teaching and instruction in the mother tongue and local languages."

”It also lays thrust on the need to optimise communication in all Indian languages for better cognitive attainment and the development of a holistic personality of the learners,” Kumar said.

Noting that the academic ecosystem continues to be English medium-centric, the UGC chief said once the teaching, learning and assessment are done in local languages, student engagement will gradually increase, leading to an increase in the success rate.