you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2020 04:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Allow states to carry out economic activities within borders: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

The chief minister also urged the prime minister to increase the number of personal protective equipment available and called for ramping up testing facilities to curb the spread of the disease.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter.com/@Bhupesh_Baghel
Image: Twitter.com/@Bhupesh_Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to permit states to carry out economic activities within their borders.

Interacting with the prime minister at a video conference of CMs, he said the ban on inter-state road, air and rail traffic be continued because of the increasing number of coronavirus cases. But it would be appropriate to leave it to the state governments to decide whether economic activities within their borders should be relaxed or not , Baghel said in a statement.

"Given the current situation, we will definitely face an economic crisis," he cautioned.

The chief minister also urged the prime minister to increase the number of personal protective equipment available and called for ramping up testing facilities to curb the spread of the disease.

He suggested that Central University examinations be postponed or held online.

He sought an economic package for the MSME sector hit hard by the nationwide lockdown for 21 days. Due to the long lockdown, the existence of this important sector, which provides the maximum employment to people, has been endangered, the chief minister said at the meeting.

Baghel underscored that Chhattisgarh was the first state in the country to have implemented a complete lockdown and the situation in the state was better due to that initiative. He said only 5 out of the 28 districts have reported coronavirus cases.

But he pointed out that on an average of 135 samples are being taken per day in Chhattisgarh, which is very less. Due to this, it cannot be said with certainty whether the situation is actually under control or not, he said, adding that there is a need to take 3 to 5 thousand samples daily. A request has also been made earlier in this regard, he said.

The state has reported 18 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 10 have recovered, the rest are stable.

Baghel said all seven members of the Tablighi Jamaat found infected with the virus have been admitted to AIIMS Raipur. Another 107 Jamaat members have been kept in quarantine.

The chief minister said out of 56 lakh families in the state, 47 lakh poor families have been given ration for two months. A total of 77,000 people have been placed in quarantine in the state and another 10,000 at state borders.

First Published on Apr 11, 2020 04:35 pm

tags #Bhupesh Baghel #Chhattisgarh #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

