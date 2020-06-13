Allow apple buyers from outside to visit state: Congress urges HP govt

The Congress has urged the Himachal government to ensure the procurement of apples by allowing buyers from outside to visit the state in the ensuring season. State Congress general secretary and Rohru MLA Mohan Lal Brakta said buyers from Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh usually come to the hill state to procure apples during each season but now their arrival is not certain in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The apple economy runs into around Rs 4,500 crore in Himachal with around 1.5 lakh families, mainly in Shimla, Kullu and Kinnaur districts,associated with it.

The state government should relax norms for ensuring their visit to the state to buy apples, he added.

Brakta told the media here on Friday that a Congress deputation led by its state president Kuldeep Singh Rathore had met Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in this regard a few days ago.

The Rohru MLA also stated that the apple growers were facing a shortage of Nepalese labour and cartons for the coming season.

Earlier on Thursday, Himachal Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj had held a meeting with apple growers in Shimla.

After the meeting, he stated that around 47,000 of total 90,000 Nepalese labourers are already available in the state.

The rest went to Nepal and are in touch with the apple growers, he added.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had talked to the external affairs minister about the availability of Nepalese workers, he added.

The state government is ready to bring back Nepalese labourers in buses to Himachal from the Nepal border at Tanakpur in Uttarakhand, the minister said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Bhardwaj said buyers will also be allowed to come to the state with a minimum quarantine period.