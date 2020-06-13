App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 09:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Allow apple buyers from outside to visit state: Congress urges HP govt

The apple economy runs into around Rs 4,500 crore in Himachal with around 1.5 lakh families, mainly in Shimla, Kullu and Kinnaur districts,associated with it.

PTI
Representational Image (Torange.biz)
Representational Image (Torange.biz)

The Congress has urged the Himachal government to ensure the procurement of apples by allowing buyers from outside to visit the state in the ensuring season. State Congress general secretary and Rohru MLA Mohan Lal Brakta said buyers from Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh usually come to the hill state to procure apples during each season but now their arrival is not certain in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The apple economy runs into around Rs 4,500 crore in Himachal with around 1.5 lakh families, mainly in Shimla, Kullu and Kinnaur districts,associated with it.

The state government should relax norms for ensuring their visit to the state to buy apples, he added.

Close

Brakta told the media here on Friday that a Congress deputation led by its state president Kuldeep Singh Rathore had met Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in this regard a few days ago.

related news

The Rohru MLA also stated that the apple growers were facing a shortage of Nepalese labour and cartons for the coming season.

Earlier on Thursday, Himachal Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj had held a meeting with apple growers in Shimla.

After the meeting, he stated that around 47,000 of total 90,000 Nepalese labourers are already available in the state.

The rest went to Nepal and are in touch with the apple growers, he added.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had talked to the external affairs minister about the availability of Nepalese workers, he added.

The state government is ready to bring back Nepalese labourers in buses to Himachal from the Nepal border at Tanakpur in Uttarakhand, the minister said.

Bhardwaj said buyers will also be allowed to come to the state with a minimum quarantine period.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 08:47 am

tags #Congress #coronavirus #Himachal Pradesh #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 13: Maharashtra cases cross 1 lakh, India sees single-day spike of 11,458 infections

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 13: Maharashtra cases cross 1 lakh, India sees single-day spike of 11,458 infections

Pandemic showed equal opportunity remains distant dream: HC

Pandemic showed equal opportunity remains distant dream: HC

With Bihar polls under COVID 19 shadow, JD(U) to use social media in a big way

With Bihar polls under COVID 19 shadow, JD(U) to use social media in a big way

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.