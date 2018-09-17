App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alliance of those who support corruption will push nation towards instability: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath also visited leprosy patients at the 'Kusthashram' and said, "Our government is providing houses to every leprosy patient and is trying to give them more facilities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Taking a dig at opposition parties' bid to stitch up an alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on September 17 said "opportunistic politics" and a tie-up of those "who support corruption" will push the country towards instability.

He said everyone knows the motive behind the alliance and the character of people in alliance is also known to all.

On BSP chief Mayawati's statement on Sunday that the agreement of grand alliance will be held only if her party gets respectable share of seats, Adityanath said, "Opportunistic politics and alliance of those who support corruption will push the country towards instability. The aim to put hindrance in the country's development will never be successful."

"It is necessary for wise people to learn lesson from the past," he said.

related news

To a question on the death of two brothers, belonging to Musahar community, at a village under Kushinagar district last week allegedly due to hunger, the chief minister said, "They didn't die of hunger as they had the ration cards and their death was due to tuberculosis."

"A probe is underway to find out whether they got free treatment as it is available under DOTS for TB patients," Adityanath said.

The chief minister inspected a women's hospital, interacted with children and gave directions related to cleanliness.

While enumerating the achievements of his government, he said, "The 20 bed neo-natal intensive care unit ward equipped with high-quality facilities at the women's district hospital has been established and I am very happy that it has started functioning. Soon we will give a 100-bed ward for neo-natal care."

Adityanath also visited leprosy patients at the 'Kusthashram' and said, "Our government is providing houses to every leprosy patient and is trying to give them more facilities.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 09:03 pm

