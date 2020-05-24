App
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 08:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Alliance Air to recommence flight services from May 25, operate 57 daily services

The airline has tried to connect maximum regional touch-points across the country in its schedule to provide convenient options to the travellers of flying back to their roots as soon as possible, Alliance Air said in a release.

PTI

Air India's regional arm 'Alliance Air' on Saturday said it will recommence its flight services from May 25 onwards and operate 57 daily services to different destinations across its network.

From Delhi, the customers have the option of travelling to Jabalpur, Jaipur, Bikaner, Dehradun, Chnadigarh, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Ludhiana, Dharamshala with direct flights while from Mumbai to Bhuj, Bhavnagar and Diu with direct flights, it said.

From Delhi, the customers have the option of travelling to Jabalpur, Jaipur, Bikaner, Dehradun, Chnadigarh, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Ludhiana, Dharamshala with direct flights while from Mumbai to Bhuj, Bhavnagar and Diu with direct flights, it said.

Similarly, Hyderabad will provide connectivity to Kolhapur, Mysuru and Pune, and from Bengaluru flyers can take direct flights to Kochi, Gulbarga and Mysuru, it said.

From Kolkata direct flights to Guwahati, Jharsuguda and Lilabari have been made available for the convenience of customers.

Also regional connections with direct flight include Jaipur to Agra, Dehradun to Pantnagar, Kolhapur to Bengaluru, Mysuru to Goa, Mysuru to Kochi, Kochi to Agatti, among others, it said.

According to the release, the airline will be adhering to all government guidelines and follow all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The focus will now be on ensuring physical distance between passengers and minimising contagion through contact and through frequently touched surfaces, it said.

Precautionary measures will be taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination and the aircraft will be rigorously disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of contagion, Alliance Air said in the release.

First Published on May 24, 2020 07:01 am

tags #Air India #Alliance Air

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 24: Known COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu surge past 15,500

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 24: Known COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu surge past 15,500

Delhi govt again faces charge of 'under-reporting' COVID-19 deaths; Toll nearly 3 times, allege MCD leaders

Delhi govt again faces charge of 'under-reporting' COVID-19 deaths; Toll nearly 3 times, allege MCD leaders

Repatriation flights on May 24: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on May 24: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

