    Plane takes off from Mumbai without engine cover, DGCA launches probe

    The engine cover of the Alliance Air plane fell on the runway before it took off from Mumbai for Bhuj.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
    The engine cover of the Alliance Air plane fell on the runway before it took off from Mumbai for Bhuj. (Image tweeted by ANI)

    A plane took off from Mumbai for Bhuj without an engine cover on Wednesday morning, prompting the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to launch an inquiry, news agency ANI reported.

    The engine cover of the Alliance Air plane fell on the runway before take-off, a Mumbai airport official told the news agency.

    The Mumbai Air Traffic Controller reported the matter to the airport soon after take-off.

    The Alliance Air plane managed to safely land in Bhuj in Gujarat. However, an investigation has been launched against the airline, an official from aviation watchdog DGCA told ANI.

    Aviation expert Amit Singh said poor aircraft maintenance led to the incident. "Incidents of cowl separation usually occur post maintenance activity if latches are not secured,” he told ANI. “The crew is also expected to ensure that the engine cowl is sited before commencing the flight.”
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 12:49 pm
