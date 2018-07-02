Allahabad youth 'lured by ISIS' on WhatsApp; offered Rs 3.43 lakh for intelligence information

An Allahabad youth, living in Mumbai, was added to an unknown WhatsApp group, on Friday, and allegedly offered USD 5,000 (Rs 3.43 lakh) to work for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), or Islamic State (IS), and provide information on Indian intelligence agencies.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the youth was added to a WhatsApp group, with the ISIS logo, when he was watching a movie online.

On seeing the logo, he was scared and left the group immediately. However, the admin of the group, who is based in Canada, kept adding him back despite his repeated attempts to leave it.

The admin also sent him a message to work for the organisation and provide information about Indian intelligence agencies in exchange for a monthly payment of USD 5,000. He finally switched off his phone and approached the police.

The report also quoted the SP (Allahabad) Brajesh Kumar Srivastava as saying that an FIR was filed and the cyber crime cell would be handling the investigation.

The police are also trying to find if other youths have received similar messages. As of now, the youth has been asked to keep his mobile phone switched off and the information has also been relayed to the Anti-Terrorism Squad officials.

The IS has lured Indian youths to work for them in the past. In 2015, two Indians were arrested and two more were detained for having alleged connections with the ISIS.