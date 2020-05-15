App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Allahabad High Court prohibits recitation of azaan through loudspeakers

However, the bench dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government’s contention that its recitation by human voice is violative of any provision of law

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

The Allahabad High Court on May 15 said the Islamic call to prayer or the azaan can be recited by a muezzin from the minarets of the mosque by human voice only without using any loudspeakers, Hindustan Times has reported.

A muezzin is a man who calls Muslims to prayer from the minaret of a mosque at prescribed times of the day.

The court added that a loudspeaker can’t be used for azaan without prior permission from district authorities.

Close

A bench, comprising Justices Shashi Kant Gupta and Ajit Kumar, ruled that while azaan is an integral part of Islam, its recitation through sound amplifying devices such as loudspeakers “cannot be said to be an integral part of the religion”.

related news

Hence, the bench ruled that it cannot warrant protection of the Fundamental Rights enshrined under Article 25 of the Indian Constitution; which is also otherwise subject to public order, morality or health and other provisions.

However, the bench dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government’s contention that its recitation by human voice is violative of any provision of law.

Asserting that the state government has not been able to prove how recitation of azaan by human voice violates law, “It cannot be said a citizen should be coerced to hear anything which he does not like or which he does not require since it amounts to taking away the fundamental right of other persons.”

The court was hearing a petition filed by BSP MP from Ghazipur, who said there is no order in the central or state government guidelines to prohibit the recitation of azaan from the mosques. He, thus, contended that the Ghazipur district administration’s decision to ban the call to prayer was arbitrary and illegal.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 15, 2020 07:49 pm

tags #India #Uttar Pradesh

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's a look at the 10 most affected countries with highest number of COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's a look at the 10 most affected countries with highest number of COVID-19 cases

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

Coronavirus lockdown: Can't go to a temple? Attend aartis at home with access to live darshan on ShemarooMe

Coronavirus lockdown: Can't go to a temple? Attend aartis at home with access to live darshan on ShemarooMe

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.