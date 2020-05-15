Allahabad High Court prohibits recitation of azaan through loudspeakers

The Allahabad High Court on May 15 said the Islamic call to prayer or the azaan can be recited by a muezzin from the minarets of the mosque by human voice only without using any loudspeakers, Hindustan Times has reported.

A muezzin is a man who calls Muslims to prayer from the minaret of a mosque at prescribed times of the day.

The court added that a loudspeaker can’t be used for azaan without prior permission from district authorities.

A bench, comprising Justices Shashi Kant Gupta and Ajit Kumar, ruled that while azaan is an integral part of Islam, its recitation through sound amplifying devices such as loudspeakers “cannot be said to be an integral part of the religion”.

Hence, the bench ruled that it cannot warrant protection of the Fundamental Rights enshrined under Article 25 of the Indian Constitution; which is also otherwise subject to public order, morality or health and other provisions.

However, the bench dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government’s contention that its recitation by human voice is violative of any provision of law.

Asserting that the state government has not been able to prove how recitation of azaan by human voice violates law, “It cannot be said a citizen should be coerced to hear anything which he does not like or which he does not require since it amounts to taking away the fundamental right of other persons.”

The court was hearing a petition filed by BSP MP from Ghazipur, who said there is no order in the central or state government guidelines to prohibit the recitation of azaan from the mosques. He, thus, contended that the Ghazipur district administration’s decision to ban the call to prayer was arbitrary and illegal.