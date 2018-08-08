App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 10:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Allahabad cop claims Lord Shiva wants him to offer Jalabhishek in Haridwar, seeks leave

Written in Hindi, the letter stated that Lord Shiva’s kamandal (stoup) filled with water along with snakes surrounding the Shivalinga had appeared in his dream.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An interesting leave application has been doing the rounds on social media. In the leave application, constable Vinod Kumar from Allahabad, mentioned that Lord Shiva came in his dream and asked him to perform 'jalabhishek' in Haridwar during the holy month of Shravan.

The leave application, written in Hindi, stated that Lord Shiva’s kamandal (stoup) filled with water along with snakes surrounding the Shivalinga had appeared in his dream, asking him to visit Haridwar and offer jalabhishek.

Posted at Siyana police circle in Bulandshahar, Constable Kumar further requested his senior officials to approve his leave of six days starting August 5 so he could obey Lord Shiv’s commands.

The original Hindi version of the letter read : "Mahodayaji se vinamra nivedan hai ki prathi ko Haridwar-Rishikesh mai bhagwan Bholenath ke darshan karne hetu aur Haridwar se jal lane hetu dinank August 5 se chhah days ka avakash dene ki kripa karein, apki mahan kripa hogi."

As reported in The Times of India, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sukirti Madhav said: "Constable Vinod Kumar’ letter has gone viral on social media and WhatsApp after he sought a six-day leave to offer jalabhishek to Lord Shiva during the ongoing month of Shravan."

The ASP at Bulandshahr, Pramod Kumar further spoke of the incident: "This is the first time when the constable has sought leave on the pretext of offering jalabhishek to Lord Shiva." The constable’s leave was granted by his superiors.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 10:32 pm

tags #India #Trending News #Uttar Pradesh

