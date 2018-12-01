All you need to know about Telangana Assembly elections in 3 minutes

Did the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao play a masterstroke by dissolving the assembly and calling for an early election? Or will the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) candidates face opposition because of TRS’ failure to fulfil poll promises such as the 2BHK house scheme for the homeless and Mission Bhagiratha, which promised piped drinking water to every household?

And what about the Praja Kutami or grand alliance comprising the Congress, the TDP, the TJS and the CPI? Will this change the equation? And what role will the BJP play?

Our Opinion Editor Viju Cherian looks into all this and more as Telangana goes to polls on Friday, December 7.

Watch the video for more.