App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2018 08:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you need to know about Telangana Assembly elections in 3 minutes

Viju Cherian decodes what the Telangana election holds for stakeholders in the state.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Did the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao play a masterstroke by dissolving the assembly and calling for an early election? Or will the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) candidates face opposition because of TRS’ failure to fulfil poll promises such as the 2BHK house scheme for the homeless and Mission Bhagiratha, which promised piped drinking water to every household?

And what about the Praja Kutami or grand alliance comprising the Congress, the TDP, the TJS and the CPI? Will this change the equation? And what role will the BJP play?

Our Opinion Editor Viju Cherian looks into all this and more as Telangana goes to polls on Friday, December 7.

Watch the video for more.

Assembly Elections 2018: Read the latest news, views and analysis here
First Published on Dec 1, 2018 08:25 am

tags #assembly elections 2018 #India #Politics #Telangana Assembly Polls 2018

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.