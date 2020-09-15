172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|all-you-need-to-know-about-rs-50000-pragati-scholarship-for-girls-5844681.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 10:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you need to know about Rs 50,000 Pragati Scholarship for girls

Girls in the first year of their degree-level course or the second year of their degree-level course through lateral entry in any of the AICTE approved institutions of the respective year can apply for the Pragati Scholarship scheme

Moneycontrol News
The government offers scholarships worth Rs 50,000 to 5,000 girl students under this scheme.
The government offers scholarships worth Rs 50,000 to 5,000 girl students under this scheme.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is inviting online applications for the Pragati Scholarship Scheme. The government offers scholarships worth Rs 50,000 to 5,000 girl students under this scheme.

All girl students aspiring to become engineers and pursuing a degree or diploma course in technology are eligible to apply for the Pragati Scholarship. Registration forms for the year 2020-2021 can be submitted by eligible candidates till October 31, 2020.

All eligible candidates can apply for the scholarship via the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). However, only candidates studying at institutes approved by the AICTE will be eligible for the Pragati Scholarship.

According to the AICTE, the scholarship scheme aims at aiding girls in pursuing technical education. It states: “Education is one of the most important means of empowering women with the knowledge, skill and self-confidence necessary to participate fully in the development process. This is an attempt to give young women the opportunity to further her education and prepare for a successful future by empowering women through technical education.”

Who can apply for the scholarship?

Girls in the first year of their degree-level course or the second year of their degree-level course through lateral entry in any of the AICTE approved institutions of the respective year can apply for the Pragati Scholarship scheme.

A maximum of two girls can apply from each family.

The family income of the applicant must not be more than 8 lakh per annum.

Shortlisted candidates will receive aid of Rs 50,000 every year for a maximum of four years for first-year students and a maximum of three years for second-year students who took admission through lateral entry.
