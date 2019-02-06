App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 12:39 PM IST

All you need to know about pan-India survey to assess plight of farmers

The aim of the survey is to provide a comprehensive assessment of agricultural households in the country, including their income, expenditure and indebtedness

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
The government will conduct a pan-India survey of farmers to ascertain their income and indebtedness among other issues for the current crop year (July-June).

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming pan-India survey:

- The 'Situation Assessment Survey of Agricultural Households' will be conducted during the 77th round of the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) in 2019

- The aim of the survey is to provide a comprehensive assessment of agricultural households in the country, including their income, expenditure and indebtedness

- The last such survey was conducted for reference year 2012-13 (crop year)

- The government's move to conduct a pan-India survey comes after Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced a relief package of Rs 75,000 crore during Interim Budget 2019 under a new scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisaan Samman Nidhi for distressed farmers. These farmers have seen their incomes stagnate because of plunging prices, barely enough to pay for loans and input costs

- As part of the package, which includes an income support scheme, the government has promised to transfer a sum of Rs 6,000 per year to farmers owning up to two hectares of land

- Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the periodicity of such a survey is decided on the basis of requirements of the concerned ministry, adequacy of the current data, availability of resources and manpower, emerging areas of concern and development priorities of the government

- The ruling BJP government has been working towards doubling farmers' incomes. The new NSSO survey will help the government get a more accurate estimate of farmers' incomes. As of now, the inter-ministerial committee on doubling farmers' income by 2022 is considering income estimates of agriculture households obtained from the 70th round of NSSO survey data as the base level income
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 12:39 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #farmers #India #NSSO

