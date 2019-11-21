All you need to know about ISRO's latest venture Cartosat-3



The launch of PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 scheduled on November 25, 2019 at 0928 hrs is rescheduled to launch on November 27, 2019 at 0928 hrs from Second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.

Stay tuned for more updates.. — ISRO (@isro) November 21, 2019

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its latest satellite into space, the Cartosat-3, on November 27. The launch was earlier scheduled to take place on November 25.

People can also register online to view the launch live from the ISRO's Launch View Gallery at Sriharikota.

What is Cartosat-3?

An imaging and mapping satellite, Cartosat-3 is the 14th earth observation satellite to be launched into the Sun-synchronous orbit. It will be launched on-board India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C47, along with 13 other commercial American nanosatellites.

Cartosat-3 is "a third generation agile advanced satellite having high resolution imaging capability". It will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degree. Till date, eight Cartosats have been launched by ISRO.

What is the PSLV-C47?

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) is the third generation launch vehicle of India. After its first successful launch in October 1994, PSLV emerged as the country's workhorse launch vehicle. By June 2017, it had achieved 39 consecutively successful missions. During 1994-2017 period, the vehicle launched 48 Indian satellites and 209 satellites for customers from abroad.

Difference between PSLV and GSLV

India has two operational launchers- Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

There are three main types of Earth orbits- high Earth orbit, medium Earth orbit and low Earth orbit. Which orbit a particular satellite is placed in depends on its function.

When satellites are about 36,000 km from the Earth's surface, they enter what is called the high Earth orbit. Here, it orbits in sync with the Earth's rotation, crating the impression that the satellite is stationary over a single longitude. Such a satellite is said to be geosynchronous.

Just as the geosynchronous satellites have a sweet spot over the equator that allows them to stay over one spot on Earth, polar-orbiting satellites have a sweet spot that allows them to stay in one time. This orbit is a Sun-synchronous orbit, which means that whenever and wherever the satellite crosses the equator, the local solar time on the ground is always the same.

PSLV was developed to launch low-Earth Orbit satellites into polar and sun synchronous orbits. It has since proved its versatility by launching geosynchronous, lunar and interplanetary spacecraft successfully.