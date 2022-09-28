English
    All you need to know about India's new Chief of Defence Staff

    During his 40-year military career, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan held many command, staff, and instrumental assignments. He has extensive experience in North-East Indian and Jammu and Kashmir counter-insurgency operations.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 28, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST

    The central government on September 28 appointed Lt General Anil Chauhan (retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), nine months after the death of General Bipin Rawat.

    During his 40-year military career, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan held many command, staff, and instrumental assignments and had extensive experience in North-East Indian and Jammu and Kashmir counter-insurgency operations.

    He was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. A graduate of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, he has served in the armed forces for many years. The officer had served as a Major General in Northern Command's Baramula sector, a crucial sector for the Infantry Division. The Lieutenant General commanded a corps in the North East and subsequently became the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command in September 2019 until he retired in May 2021.

    Additionally, he was appointed Director General of Military Operations, one of the most important staff appointments. In the past, he had also served as part of a UN mission to Angola.

    Despite retiring from the Army, he remained active in national security issues. He received the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal in recognition of his distinguished service in the Army.
