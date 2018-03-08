App
Mar 08, 2018 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you need to know about Biplab Deb Kumar - BJP's first CM of Tripura

In a resounding victory, Bhartiya Janata Party brought to end the 25-year-long CPI (M) rule in Tripura and announced Biplab Deb Kumar to be the next chief minister of the state.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a resounding victory, Bhartiya Janata Party brought to end the 25-year-long CPI (M) rule in the state. BJP, in alliance with Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) for the election, only announced the chief ministerial candidate after the results.

In 2016, Biplab Deb Kumar took over as BJP’s Tripura branch chief, displacing the longest-serving chief Sudhindra Dasgupta, becoming the youngest in any state.

Born and brought up in Tripura, after completing his schooling, Biplab went to work in New Delhi. After returning to Tripura 15 years later, Biplab joined RSS under the leader KN Govindacharya. He reportedly spent some time in the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

He has trained under many senior leaders of the BJP, like Ganesh Singh—Lok Sabha MP from Satna. BJP leader Sunil Deodhar was one of his teachers. During 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Biplab was made BJP’s in-charge for Tripura, for PM Modi’s campaign under campaign manager Deodhar. His tireless, door-to-door campaigning for PM Modi helped him in becoming the Tripura chief of BJP in 2014.

In 2018, Biplab fought the elections from the Banamalipur constituency in Agartala and won by a massive margin of over 9,500 votes. He connected with the youth of the state, over issues like unemployment and wages.

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

