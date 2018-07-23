All you need to know about Alwar lynching case

Moneycontrol News

The Alwar lynching case will be heard in the Supreme Court on August 20. The Home Affairs Ministry has asked the Rajasthan government to submit a report on the incident, wherein a Muslim man died after he was attacked by some alleged "cow vigilantes" and police negligence in taking him to hospital.

What is known about the incident?

Rakbar Khan, 28, was allegedly lynched on July 20 as some reported "cow vigilantes" of gau rakshaks thought he was smuggling two cows.

Khan and his friend Akbar Aslam were taking the animals to their village in Haryana, when they were attacked by five men. Aslam managed to escape.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged at Ramgarh police station over the incident.

Rajasthan assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mohan Singh admitted on July 23 that the police had delayed taking Khan to hospital, but denied that the victim was thrashed in police custody.

The police took two and a half hours to take Khan to hospital, which was just roughly four km away, reportedly stopping for a tea break on the way.

Singh has been suspended.

What has the police done far?

The police has arrested three people in connection with the incident identified as Naresh Singh, Dharmendra Yadav and Paramjeet Singh Sardar.

The case has been transferred to Inspector General (Jaipur range) Hemant Priyadarshy, a team of which reached the spot where the incident took place and are investigating further.

The police formed a four-member committee to look into allegations that the police deliberately delayed taking Khan to hospital. The committee will investigate if Khan was thrashed in police custody.

The committee comprises special DGP (law and order) NRK Reddy, Additional DGP (CID-Crime Branch) PK Singh, Inspector General (Jaipur Range) Hemant Priyadarshi and state nodal officer (cow vigilance) Mahendra Singh Chaudhary.

How have officials reacted?

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje condemned the alleged lynching and said strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.

BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja, in whose constituency the incident took place, said that strict action will be taken against the guilty. Ahuja has accused the police of beating Khan while he was in their custody, demanding a judicial inquiry into the allegation.



Policemen in #Alwar took 3 hrs to get a dying Rakbar Khan, the victim of a lynch mob, to a hospital just 6 KM away.

Why? They took a tea-break enroute. This is Modi’s brutal “New India” where humanity is replaced with hatred and people are crushed and left to die. https://t.co/sNdzX6eVSU — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2018

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said hate has replaced humanity under Prime Minister Modi's 'brutal New India'.

The BJP hit back at Rahul Gandhi for this statement, with Union Minister Piyush Goyal calling him a "merchant of hate".