All-women staff at Matunga Road railway station seeks better security for those working at night

Mere weeks after an all-women staff started running the local Matunga Road railway station, security for the workers within the premises has emerged as an issue.

The women working at the railway station have raised concerns about the security being provided to them after a couple of instances of anti-social elements behaving in an untoward fashion with clerks at the ticket window, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

The first incident involved a drunken man entering the station late at night and sleeping in the booking office despite being asked to leave. The second incident involved a man entering the booking office without invitation and offering cold drinks to the women working there at the time.

"Both the incidents were scary. At night, only one booking clerk is present in the office. The area outside the ticket window is full of anti-social elements, which makes the job risky," a woman working at the station told the newspaper.

Matunga Road railway station, which is located on the Western line in Mumbai's suburban local train network, started being run by an all-women staff on Women's Day earlier this month.

A total of 31 employees have been posted at the station to manage the commercial, operating and security departments. These include roles like that of the station manager, station masters, booking office clerks, ticket checkers and cleaners, among others.

Keeping the women staff's concerns in mind, Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh (WRMS), a labour union for workers of Western Railway, has highlighted the issue in a letter written to the principal chief commercial manager of WR.

The union said in the letter that the station has no woman Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel to provide security to the lone commercial clerk working at night and that criminals take undue advantage of this situation.

The union has also requested WR to not assign any shifts to women staff between 10pm and 6am in the interest of their safety.

Western Railway has taken the issue seriously and is in the process of outlining the action to be taken for the safety of the women working at the station. It will deploy a male RPF personnel to monitor the station premises at night, Mukul Jain, divisional railway manager of WR told the paper.

Meanwhile, a helpline will also be started to connect the booking office with the station master’s cabin. It can be used by the clerk on duty to alert the station master in case of an emergency, Jain said.