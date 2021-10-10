All Uttarakhand households set to get potable water by 2022: Union Minister Prahalad Patel

Goa CM announced free tap water on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

The status of the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission has improved in Uttarakhand and the state is expected to provide potable water to every household by 2022 end, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahalad Patel said.

The supply of potable water to various households in the state was limited to eight percent only till August 15, 2015, but it has increased to 47 percent now, he said, adding this shows the bonafide of the state government.

While talking to reporters here, the minister disclosed that the state’s Water Department officials have requested the government to keep them free from the poll duty during assembly elections next year to let them expedite the tendering and other works to meet the objective of providing water to each household.

Patel said he would also talk to the Election Commission of India to keep all works related to basic civic amenities out of the ambit of the Model Code of Conduct.

The minister said to maintain the water quality in the state, the government is planning to set up a water testing laboratory in each village and train five women there to man these laboratories.

He said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the objective of providing potable water to each household is nearing finality.

Owing to Prime Minister Modi’s initiative, the work on the Namami Gange project, aimed at ridding the Ganga of pollution in Uttarakhand, too is progressing well, the minister added.