MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

All Uttarakhand households set to get potable water by 2022: Union Minister Prahalad Patel

The supply of potable water to various households in the state was limited to eight percent only till August 15, 2015, but it has increased to 47 percent now, he said, adding this shows the bonafide of the state government.

Moneycontrol News
October 10, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST
Goa CM announced free tap water on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

Goa CM announced free tap water on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

The status of the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission has improved in Uttarakhand and the state is expected to provide potable water to every household by 2022 end, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahalad Patel said.

The supply of potable water to various households in the state was limited to eight percent only till August 15, 2015, but it has increased to 47 percent now, he said, adding this shows the bonafide of the state government.

While talking to reporters here, the minister disclosed that the state’s Water Department officials have requested the government to keep them free from the poll duty during assembly elections next year to let them expedite the tendering and other works to meet the objective of providing water to each household.

Patel said he would also talk to the Election Commission of India to keep all works related to basic civic amenities out of the ambit of the Model Code of Conduct.

The minister said to maintain the water quality in the state, the government is planning to set up a water testing laboratory in each village and train five women there to man these laboratories.

Close

Related stories

He said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the objective of providing potable water to each household is nearing finality.

Owing to Prime Minister Modi’s initiative, the work on the Namami Gange project, aimed at ridding the Ganga of pollution in Uttarakhand, too is progressing well, the minister added.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #potable water #Prahalad Patel #Uttarakhand
first published: Oct 10, 2021 07:37 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.