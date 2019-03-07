App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

All trains coming to Delhi to be on electric traction from December 2019: Piyush Goyal

The cabinet in September 2018 had approved a proposal for the complete electrification of the Indian Railways in the next four years, reducing dependence on imported fossil fuel and saving revenue for the national carrier.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
All trains coming to Delhi will be on electric traction from December 2019, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said Thursday The move is expected to lower fuel bills, improve safety and increase speed of the trains, officials said.

The move will cost the government Rs 12,134 crore. "By December 2019, all trains coming to Delhi will be on electrical traction," Goyal told reporters.

Around 650 trains start, end, or pass through Delhi daily, which handles around 12 lakh passengers every day.

Sources indicated that a proposal to electrify the heritage Kalka-Shimla route was also under consideration, but as it is a UNESCO site approval from the UN agency is required before a go-ahead can be given.

The minister is likely to write to UNESCO soon, sources indicated.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 07:55 pm

