Last Updated : Mar 07, 2020 08:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

All three suspected corana-hit Himachal Pradesh natives test negative: Official

The Bilaspur suspect was admitted to an isolation ward in Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), while the two from Palampur were kept under observation at Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College Hospital in Kangra's Tanda.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

All three Himachal Pradesh natives who underwent medical examination for suspected coronavirus afflictions have been tested negative, a state health official said Friday. The samples of two COVID 19-hit suspects from Palampur and one from Bilaspur were sent to a Delhi laboratory, which has found them having no affliction, he added.

The Bilaspur suspect was admitted to an isolation ward in Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), while the two from Palampur were kept under observation at Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College Hospital in Kangra's Tanda.

The state government, meanwhile on Friday as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus, advised its employees not to use biometric machines for registering their attendance till March 31.

Close

A total of 218 people were kept under observation for 28 days at their homes in the state with 190 people of them already having completed the mandatory surveillance period, the health official said.

Those who visited any of the virus hit, high-risk countries before February 10 may contact at toll free number 104 to provide information about their travel and coronavirus, he added.

First Published on Mar 7, 2020 07:48 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

