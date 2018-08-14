All things saffron, white, and green: Rare facts about India's National Flag

A primitive version of the Indian flag was first hoisted in 1906 in Kolkata

The late Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, had once called the tri-colour "a flag not only of freedom for ourselves but a symbol of freedom to all the people."

Since its introduction at the July 1947 Constitutional Assembly meeting, the tri-colour served momentarily as the National Flag of the Dominion of India between August 1947 and January 1950, and since has been the National Flag of the Republic of India.

Each colour of the flag represents a specific aspect of Indian culture – Saffron for courage and sacrifice, white for truth and peace, and green for faith and chivalry. The second president of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, said that the Chakra in the middle of the flag stands for continuous progress – "There is death in stagnation. There is life in movement."

The flag must always be in the 2:3 ratio and needs to be made from khadi, hand-woven cotton or silk. Manufacturing can only proceed once protocols laid out by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) are met. The BIS specifies dye, cloth, colour, and thread count, besides laying down various dos and don’ts for hoisting the flag.

Manufacturing rights are entirely held by the Khadi Development and Village Industries Commission, which delegates the work of manufacturing flags to the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha.



The national tri-colour was first hoisted on foreign soil in August 1907 by freedom fighter Madame Bhikaji Rustom Cama; the ceremony took place in Stuttgart, Germany.



It was hoisted on the highest point on Earth – Mount Everest – on 29 May 1953.



The tri-colour was carried along by Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma when he travelled to space in 1984. The flag was attached to his space suit in the form of a medallion.



India currently holds the world record for the largest human flag ever formed – 50,000 volunteers from Chennai in December 2014.



The Indian flag was hoisted for the first time in August 1906 at the Parsee Bagan Square in Kolkata.



It has gone through at least five different iterations before the current tri-colour was formally accepted in 1947.

Here are some interesting facts about the Indian flag: