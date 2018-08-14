App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 08:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All things saffron, white, and green: Rare facts about India's National Flag

Each colour of the flag represents a specific aspect of Indian culture – saffron for courage and sacrifice, white for truth and peace, and green for faith and chivalry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A primitive version of the Indian flag was first hoisted in 1906 in Kolkata
A primitive version of the Indian flag was first hoisted in 1906 in Kolkata

The late Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, had once called the tri-colour "a flag not only of freedom for ourselves but a symbol of freedom to all the people."

Since its introduction at the July 1947 Constitutional Assembly meeting, the tri-colour served momentarily as the National Flag of the Dominion of India between August 1947 and January 1950, and since has been the National Flag of the Republic of India.

Each colour of the flag represents a specific aspect of Indian culture – Saffron for courage and sacrifice, white for truth and peace, and green for faith and chivalry. The second president of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, said that the Chakra in the middle of the flag stands for continuous progress – "There is death in stagnation. There is life in movement."

The flag must always be in the 2:3 ratio and needs to be made from khadi, hand-woven cotton or silk. Manufacturing can only proceed once protocols laid out by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) are met. The BIS specifies dye, cloth, colour, and thread count, besides laying down various dos and don’ts for hoisting the flag.

related news

Manufacturing rights are entirely held by the Khadi Development and Village Industries Commission, which delegates the work of manufacturing flags to the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha.

Here are some interesting facts about the Indian flag:

  • The national tri-colour was first hoisted on foreign soil in August 1907 by freedom fighter Madame Bhikaji Rustom Cama; the ceremony took place in Stuttgart, Germany.

  • It was hoisted on the highest point on Earth – Mount Everest – on 29 May 1953.

  • The tri-colour was carried along by Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma when he travelled to space in 1984. The flag was attached to his space suit in the form of a medallion.

  • India currently holds the world record for the largest human flag ever formed – 50,000 volunteers from Chennai in December 2014.

  • The Indian flag was hoisted for the first time in August 1906 at the Parsee Bagan Square in Kolkata.

  • It has gone through at least five different iterations before the current tri-colour was formally accepted in 1947.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 08:55 pm

tags #Independence Day 2018 #India #tricolour

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.