English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

All taxis in Goa to have digital fare meters in 6 months

Goa has 674 yellow/black taxis, 14,575 all India taxis (having permit to go out of the state), 2,593 all Goa taxis and 2,250 app-based taxis, Godinho said in the written reply.

PTI
March 29, 2021 / 01:18 PM IST
Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

Digital fare meters along with printer, GPS and panic button will soon be fitted on all taxis in Goa, state Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho has said.

The task is expected to be completed in six months, Godinho said in a written reply tabled in the Goa Assembly on Friday in response to a question raised by Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat.

The budget session of the state Assembly is currently underway.

Godinho said the state governmenthas amended Section 140 of the Goa Motor Vehicles Rules-1991, wherein every motor cab is to be fitted with a digital fare meter along with a printer, Global Positioning System (GPS) and a panic button.

"After floating an e-tender, the work order is issued to an empanelled vendor to supply the devices. The government will soon start fitment of the devices on taxis," he said.

Close

Goa has 674 yellow/black taxis, 14,575 all India taxis (having permit to go out of the state), 2,593 all Goa taxis and 2,250 app-based taxis, Godinho said in the written reply.

Besides, 1,246 motorcycle taxis are also operating in the coastal state, he said.

The state government has given permission to M/s Frotamiles Private Limited to operate the app-based cab aggregator Goa Miles, the minister added.
PTI
TAGS: #Goa #India #taxis
first published: Mar 29, 2021 01:00 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.