All social and cultural events at educational institutes to be postponed for 2 months: Karnataka govt

Amidst emerging Covid clusters in some districts, the Karnataka government on November 28 suggested educational institutions to postpone all social, cultural and academic events for two months.

"All social and cultural events in educational institutions may be postponed for two months. Conferences, seminars, academic events, etc in educational institutions wherever possible, may be postponed. Alternatively, it can be conducted in hybrid mode i.e., with minimal physical attendance and with more persons attending through virtual mode," the order issued by the state government read.

Yesterday two persons were tested positive for COVID-19 after reaching Bengaluru from South Africa. They have been found positive for delta variants.

The World Health Organisation had on November 26 called the new strain of COVID-19 a "variant of concern". The first cases of new strain were reported from South Africa. The WHO has named the new strain Omicron.

This development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 27 had chaired a high-level meeting to review plans for easing of international travel curbs and urged people to be more cautious, while several states moved quickly to take precautionary measures and remain vigilant.

Karnataka reported 322 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths on November 27, taking the total number of infections to 29,95,285 and the toll to 38,196.