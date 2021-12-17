All schools in Delhi to resume offline classes for Class 6 onwards from December 18

Representative Image (Image: ANI)

Delhi government has allowed all schools in the national capital to resume physical classes from Class 6 onwards from December 18.

In a an official circular the Commission for Air Quality Management in the national capital region and adjoining areas permitted the offline classes to begin in all government and private schools in Delhi.

However, the air quality in Delhi still remains in the "very poor" category. According to the Ministry of Earth Science's SAFAR system, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 339 at 9 am on December 17.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Commission for Air Quality Management's nod comes just a day after Supreme Court directed the Commission for Air Quality Management to invite suggestions of the public and experts about a permanent solution to the problem of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

On December 2, the Delhi government had directed that Delhi schools will remain closed until further orders after the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi government for resuming physical classes in schools amid a rise in the air pollution levels in the city.