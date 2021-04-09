COVID-19 | All schools in Delhi shut till further orders: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

All schools in Delhi will remain shut till further orders, announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The decision comes amid a sharp surge in COVID-19 infections in the national capital.

"Due to the rising COVID-19 cases, all schools (including government and private) in Delhi are being closed for all classes till further orders," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government had earlier allowed students of class 10th and 12th to visit the schools for academic purpose. The regular classes were being conducted online for students of other grades.

Apart from Delhi, other states including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Punjab have also suspended the classes in view of the fresh COVID-19 surge.

Delhi, which is one of the regions in India severely hit by the second wave of coronavirus, is recording a constant increase in per-day infections count.

On April 8, when the last update was issued by the health department, a total of 7,437 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the national capital. The numbers were the highest this year.

The corresponding period also witnessed 24 more deaths due to the virus, taking the overall fatality toll in Delhi to 11,157. The positivity rate also climbed to alarming 8.1 per cent from 6.1 per cent a day before.