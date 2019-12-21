All schools, colleges in Uttar Pradesh to remain shut on December 21

The order comes at a time when protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have rocked several parts of the state, claiming at least six lives in violence and arson.
All schools, colleges and universities across Uttar Pradesh will remain shut on Saturday, state officials said. An order was issued to this effect on the night on December 20, a government spokesperson was quoted as saying in an official statement.
The government had earlier ordered the closure of all schools on December 19 and December 20 owing to severe cold wave condition.The order comes at a time when protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act have rocked several parts of the state, claiming at least six lives in violence and arson.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 21, 2019 08:50 am