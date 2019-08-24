App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

All RRTS corridors will be interoperable: NCRTC

An official of the NCRTC said commuters will be able to travel from one corridor to another without changing the train.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

To ensure hassle-free commuting, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation said all three Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridors will be interoperable.

An official of the NCRTC said commuters will be able to travel from one corridor to another without changing the train.

According to the NCRTC, which is the implementing agency for the RRTS project in Delhi-NCR, three corridors of phase-1 such as Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Panipat and Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror Urban Complex) will be converging at Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station in Delhi.

Close

For instance if a commuter boards an RRTS train from Rajiv Chowk station of Delhi-SNB corridor and wish to travel to Ghaziabad RRTS station of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, he or she can directly reach Ghaziabad RRTS station without changing the train.

related news

The NCRTC will adopt European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) Level 2 to implement interoperability in the RRTS system, the official said.

"This will be the first time in India that ERTMS level 2 signalling system will be used for a commuter train operating at a speed of 160 kmph," he said.

Interoperability of the three RRTS corridors will provide a hassle-free, comfortable and seamless travel experience to the commuters which will motivate them to leave their private vehicles and switch to RRTS, the official added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 24, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #India #NCRTC

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.