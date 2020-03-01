App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2020 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

All refugees in India will be granted citizenship under CAA, says Amit Shah

Shah, addressing a rally here, also exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in Bengal with two- third majority after the 2021 assembly polls.


Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 1 asserted that the Narendra Modi government will not stop until and unless all refugees in the country are granted citizenship under the CAA.

Accusing opposition parties, including the TMC, of misguiding the refugees and minorities, Shah said not a single person will lose citizenship as a result of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"The opposition is terrorising minorities... I assure every person from the minority community that CAA only provides citizenship, does not take it away. It won't affect your citizenship," the home minister said.

related news

"We will not stop until and unless all the refugees are granted citizenship," he added.

Shah also launched the BJP's 'Aar Noi Annay' (no more injustice) campaign in West Bengal at the rally.

First Published on Mar 1, 2020 05:46 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP

