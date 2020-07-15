App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 03:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | All Punjab ministers to undergo COVID-19 test

“All the cabinet ministers will give their samples for testing (coronavirus) today. Their results will come by today evening or tomorrow,” Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu told reporters on Wednesday.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has advised his cabinet colleagues to undergo test for coronavirus after one of the ministers tested positive for the infection.

“All the cabinet ministers will give their samples for testing (coronavirus) today. Their results will come by today evening or tomorrow,” Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu told reporters on Wednesday.

Officials said the chief minister has advised his ministers to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.

Close

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Tuesday had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He is the first minister in the state to contract the infection.

Sidhu said Bajwa, who is admitted to a private hospital in Mohali, is stable.

“He is completely fine. He is likely to be put under home quarantine by tomorrow evening,” the health minister said.

Sidhu appealed to people to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines to contain the spread of the disease.

“People must maintain social distancing and wear masks and follow the government guidelines,” he said.

Punjab's COVID tally had reached 8,511 with 213 deaths by Tuesday evening.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Amarinder Singh #Balbir Singh Sidhu #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Punjab

