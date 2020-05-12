All protocols for setting up of BSL-3 lab completed in Nagaland, waiting for ICMR nod: Kesonyu Yhome

The Nagaland Health and Family Welfare department has completed all protocols for setting up of the Bio-Safety Laboratory (BSL-3) for testing of COVID-19 samples at the Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK), an official said on Tuesday.

All measures including infrastructure and human resource training were completed for the BSL-3 set up at NHAK here while the testing of the lab was conducted on Tuesday, said Health and Family Welfare secretary Kesonyu Yhome.

All measures have been carefully completed and sent to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) New Delhi, he said, adding that the department is waiting on further updates on the functionality of the laboratory.

The response from ICMR is likely to come by Wednesday, he said, adding that the department is ready to go ahead with the testing once ICMR gives the green signal and in case further rectification is needed, it would be done accordingly.

Till date, Nagaland has not reported any COVID-19 positive case. The suspected COVID-19 samples are sent to Assam and Manipur for testing.

