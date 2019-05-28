App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

All prominent opposition leaders, CMs, Guvs invited for Modi's swearing in

The opposition leaders who have been invited include Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, JD(S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

All prominent opposition leaders, chief ministers and governors have been invited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in for a second term on May 30, highly-placed sources said May 28.

The opposition leaders who have been invited include Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, JD(S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The sources said all chief ministers, governors, former prime ministers and presidents have been sent invitations for the event.

They said invitations for the ceremony are being sent to all the major regional and national political parties of the country.

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and other members of the Union Council of Ministers during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7 pm on Thursday.

The invitation to opposition leaders is seen as Modi's move to reach out to them following the fiercely fought election in which the BJP registered a massive victory.

The government has also invited leaders of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries for the swearing-in ceremony.
First Published on May 28, 2019 10:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan will be making it to TV screens on ...

Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartfelt note on Veeru Devgan’s demise

Dragons in GoT are cool but Naagins are not, why? Ekta Kapoor asks

Bigg Boss 13: Has Zareen Khan really been approached for the reality s ...

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan clicked as she visits a sa ...

Smriti Irani walks the extra mile to seek Bappa’s blessings after he ...

Bharat new promo: Salman Khan introduces his team to madam sir!

Chris Hemsworth finds Siddhant Chaturvedi 'worthy' of Thor's hammer

Spot Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in these throwback pictures by Bina ...

War of Words Between Congress, BJP Over Strength in Telangana After Im ...

Ahead of Modi’s Swearing-in, Here’s a List of World Leaders Who’ ...

Criminal Wanted for Killing Hindu Outfit Leader Arrested in Punjab

CBI Summons 2 West Bengal Police Officials in Saradha Scam Case

15 Security Personnel Injured in String of IED Blasts in Jharkhand

Plea Filed in Delhi High Court to Regulate Education Imparted in Madra ...

Couple Spot Hidden Camera in Hotel Room's Ceiling Fan in Uttarakhand

PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"

Computex 2019: Dell Announced New XPS 13 2-in-1, XPS 15, Inspiron AIO ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

Real estate applauds BJP's victory: Here's what the sector expects fro ...

Liquidity crisis is spoiling the realty party: What the industry expec ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Gold prices off one-week high as US-China trade tensions lift dollar

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Rally has just started for midcaps and smallcaps, says Porinju Veliyat ...

RBI's guidelines for NBFCs will not impact earnings but will ease liqu ...

Rahul Gandhi's 'tragic hero' act deserves no sympathy; Congress needs ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who popularised term 'H ...

BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expa ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Apple announces the next-gen iPod Touch with A10 Fusion chipset, 256 G ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.