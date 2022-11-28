 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

All people living in India are Hindus : Mohan Bhagwat

PTI
Nov 28, 2022 / 08:22 PM IST

The septuagenarian RSS chief said values like seeing oneself in others, viewing women as mothers and not objects of lust and not coveting wealth that belongs to others defined the Hindu ethos.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Monday asserted that all people living in India were by definition Hindus and diversity had flourished in the country because of the cultural ethos of the land.

Anybody who agrees to sing Sanskrit verses in praise of Bharat Mata and is committed to preservation of the culture of the land is a Hindu, the 'Sarsanghchalak' said..

Bhagwat who was addressing RSS workers here before concluding his four-day tour of Bihar, said the mammoth organisation will become redundant if all citizens of the country adopt the spirit of selfless service exhibited by the 'Swayamsevaks' (RSS volunteers) .

"People should understand that because they live in Hindusthan, they all are Hindus. They might by other things as well, but all other identities have been made possible because of Hindu ethos of acceptance. Hindutva is the name for the centuries old culture to which all the diverse streams owe their origin," he said.

"Different branches may have stemmed and may seem opposed to each other, but they all trace their beginning to the same source," Bhagwat said.

The septuagenarian RSS chief said values like seeing oneself in others, viewing women as mothers and not objects of lust and not coveting wealth that belongs to others defined the Hindu ethos.