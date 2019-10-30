App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

All passenger trains on West Central Railway get bio-toilets

The initiative was implemented by the Railways under the Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat campaign.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The West Central Railway has become the first zone in the country to install bio-toilets in all its passenger trains, an official said here on Wednesday.

The initiative was implemented by the Railways under the Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat campaign.

"Bio-toilets have been installed in all passenger trains originating from the three divisions of WCR - Jabalpur, Bhopal and Kota," WCR central public relations officer Priyanka Dixit said in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city.

Close

Bio-toilets convert human waste into water and biogas with the help of anaerobic bacteria, she said.

The facility will improve cleanliness and hygiene on platforms, and will help the track and coach maintenance staff to perform their work more efficiently, Dixit added.

Meanwhile, wi-fi facility has been introduced in 249 out of 272 WCR stations, the official said, adding that the process to introduce the facility at the remaining stations is underway.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 07:28 pm

tags #Indian Railways #West Central Railway

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.