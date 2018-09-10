App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 11:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

All-party delegation denied permission to meet PM on floods: K C Venugopal

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal described the PMO's decision as 'undemocratic.'

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress in Kerala alleged that an all-party delegation of MPs, which wanted to meet the Prime Minister to raise the issue of the devastation caused by the recent floods, was denied an appointment to meet him.

The delegation, headed by former defence minister A K Antony and comprising MPs from Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)- led LDF, were denied permission by the Prime Minister's Office though they had given a letter on August 27, seeking an appointment with Modi on any date convenient to him, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal alleged.

Venugopal, representing flood-hit Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency, said he received a telephone call from the Home Minister's Office, saying that the PMO has forwarded the request to the Home Minister, asking him to meet Kerala MPs.

He told PTI that there was no point in meeting Rajnath Singh again as the delegation had already met him, Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Consumer Affairs Minister, seeking the assistance of their ministries for flood-affected Kerala.

related news

Venugopal described the PMO's decision as 'undemocratic.'

"We are the elected representatives and we believe that we have every right to meet the Prime Minister to place the people's grievances before him. But he decided not to meet us. It is an insult to the people of Kerala," Venugopal said.

He said the MPs wanted to place certain demands, including grant of more financial aid to flood-hit Kerala and removal of a clause from a government policy decision that prevents India from accepting foreign aid as disaster relief.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 10:59 pm

tags #India #Kerala

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.