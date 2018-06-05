All Nipah-related medical bills to be paid by Kerala government: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said in an all-party meeting at Thiruvananthapuram that all Nipah related medical bills will be paid by the state government.

According to a report by News18, the government has also decided to distribute special food kits in Kozhikode which has registered 13 deaths due to Nipah, and in Malappuram where three deaths have been reported.

CM Vijayan praised the work done by the state’s health professionals in containing the disease outbreak and commended them on their courage, commitment and dedication.

“What we have found out is that it's due to the effective intervention and the work of these health professionals that the spread of Nipah virus has been contained. Now there need be no fear or panic. The state government will bear all the expenses of these patients who underwent treatment for Nipah," said Vijayan.

As of Tuesday, around 18 positive cases have been reported, out of which 16 have been deceased, whereas the remaining two are recovering well in in Kozhikode. Around 2,000 people were claimed to have come in contact with the patients and are being monitored regularly.

On the opening day of the assembly session, opposition legislator P Abdullah walked on the floor of the assembly with gloves and masks, which was criticised by Health Minister KK Shailaja and CM Vijayan, terming it as an insult to the efforts taken by state government.

Later, leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala intervened stating that this action by Abdullah was for showing solidarity with the citizens of the city and not meant to be an insult.

Veterinarian Association has moved to approach Central Government with a request to carry out an epidemiological study on Nipah virus outbreak in Kozhikode for further prevention of any such outbreaks.

“This study is a time-consuming one besides involving a substantial sum of money to conduct the study, as each area has to be mapped and detailed studies have to be done. We are willing to do it and for that we need the support," said the association's Mohan Kumar.