All members of the Supreme Court appointed committee have supported farm laws

Farmer unions refused to accept the committee (Representative Image)

To resolve the impasse around the controversial farm laws, the Supreme Court on January 12 stayed the implementation of the three farm laws till further order and ordered formation of a four-member committee to hear the stakeholders involved and report to the Court regarding the same.

The farmer unions have, however, said that they would not accept the creation of the committee and would not participate in discussions with it.

The farmer groups have said that the committee included members who have publicly backed the farm laws and have also advocated for them.

The members of the committee will be Dr. Ashok Gulati, agricultural economist and former chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices; Anil Ghanwat, President, Shetkari Sanghatana; Dr. Pramod Joshi, agricultural economist and Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute and Bhupinder Singh Maan, National President of the Bhartiya Kisan Union and All India Kisan Coordination Committee and ex Rajya Sabha member.

Dr. Gulati is a proponent of the farm laws and had written opinion pieces in national dailies in favour of the farm laws. In an opinion piece in September, Dr. Gulati had remarked those opposing the farm laws as misguided

In October, Dr. Gulati had written an opinion piece favouring the laws in Indian Express "We Need Laws that Give Farmers More Space to Sell Their Produce -- New Farm Laws Fit This Bill".

Like Gulati, Dr. Joshi too is a staunch supporter of the farm laws. In an opinion piece for Indian Express, Joshi had said: "Any dilution in the farm laws will constrain Indian agriculture in harnessing the emerging global opportunities."

Anil Ghanwat, President of Shetkari Sanghatana — a Maharashtra-based farmers group has lobbied in favour of farmers getting greater access to the market.

Ghanwat is a strong proponent of the liberation of the farm sector in the country. He has been backing the government's viewpoint in the agitation over the farm bills.

He has however said that the government should have sought the consultation of the farmers during the law-making.

Lastly, Bhupinder Singh Maan was among the farmers who had met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar in December and had expressed favour to the farm laws.

All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) of which Maan is the president of is however of the opinion that the government can still make a few amendments.