All measures in place to prevent bird hits at airport areas: Jyotiraditya Scindia

PTI
Feb 09, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said all measures have been taken to address the issue of bird hits at airport areas and emphasised the need to keep areas clean.

There have been incidents of aircraft suffering bird hits mid-air as well as at the time of landing or take-off.

"As far as bird hits are concerned, we have put in place all measures at airports, which includes the bird dispeller, sound guns and other methodologies that will keep birds away from airport areas," the minister said.

While briefing reporters here about the initiatives taken by the government over the last nearly nine years for wildlife conservation, Scindia also mentioned the Swachh Bharat initiative in the context of bird hits.