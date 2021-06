All markets should not be targeted due to crowding in some of them: Delhi trader associations

Shopkeepers have been asked to maintain social distancing (File image: AFP)

All markets in the city should not be targeted due to crowding in some of them, Delhi trader associations said on Sunday and pledged to work with the administration to ensure compliance of COVID-19 safety norms.

The associations suggested a slew of measures like online payment, opening more gates of Delhi Metro stations, different timings for wholesale and retail markets, among others, to prevent crowding.

The Delhi High Court had on Friday taken cognisance of the violation of COVID-19 protocols in various markets in the national capital and observed that such breaches would only hasten the third wave of coronavirus which could not be permitted at all.

“The high court''s comments regarding rising crowd in the markets of Delhi have been taken seriously by the traders,” Vishnu Bhargava, general secretary, Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said.

He was speaking during a virtual mahapanchayat hosted by the CTI and attended by various traders bodies and market associations.

“Out of 950 markets in Delhi, hardly 50 markets have witnessed crowd. The market associations will work with the administration to control the crowd in the markets," CTI said in a statement.

Vinay Narang, president, Kashmere Gate market association, suggested digital payment and taking the goods to customers to prevent crowding at markets.

Meanwhile, New Delhi Traders Association president Atul Bhargava and Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal president Sanjay Bhargava complained about encroachments in markets by hawkers and demanded that the administration and police deal with the problem.

"If there is crowd in some markets, all other markets should not be targeted and the administration should ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 guidelines in such places," Khan Market Association president Sanjeev Mehra said.

Rajesh Ahuja and Dharampal Arora, business leaders of Karol Bagh market, said crowding can be avoided if timings of wholesale and retail markets are different.

Bhagwan Bansal, vice president of Hindustan Mercantile, and Dalip Bindal of Chawri Bazar market, claimed that the markets get crowded due to opening of only one gate of Metro train stations near them and suggested opening all the gates to disperse the flow of people.

Brijesh Goyal, chairman, CTI urged the Delhi government to work with associations of crowded markets for required measures.

He said the suggestions made by traders during the virtual mahapanchayat will be part of a CTI report that will be submitted to the AAP dispensation and city police.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in an order of various relaxations allowed in the coronavirus-induced lockdown, had said that a close watch would be maintained on reopening of markets, malls and restaurants.